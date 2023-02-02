Harmanpreet Kaur's India will hope to build some major momentum going into the T20 World Cup when they take on South Africa in the final of the SA Tri-Series 2023 on Thursday, February 2. The match will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London and is slated to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of this Tri-Series in India and will provide live telecast of this match on Star Sports 2. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Suryakumar Yadav Grabs a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Finn Allen During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

IND-W vs SA-W, SA Tri-Series 2023 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

INDIA! INDIA! When they are clad in blue⚔️, our hearts swell with pride!🥳The #WomenInBlue are set to conquer the #WomensT20ITriSeries. Watch them LIVE!⚡#SAvIND | Tune-in🏏to the Final | Tonight | 6:30 PM | only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BlueKnowsNoGender #HerStory pic.twitter.com/EeH376rkw4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)