India women's national cricket team are locking horns with hosts Sri Lanka women's national cricket team at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for the first ODI match of the Women's Tri-nation series 2025. The IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 is scheduled to be played on Sunday, April 27, from 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking where to watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI 2025 Women's Tri-nation series will unfortunately have no live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So, fans in India cannot watch the match on their TV channels. However, fans in India have viewing options of the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Women's Tri-nation series live streaming on the FanCode app and website, in exchange for a match pass worth 25 INR. IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 1: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025:

It's Match Day!#TeamIndia take on Sri Lanka in the opening game of the #WomensTriNationSeries2025 👌👌 🏟️ Colombo ⏰ 10:00 AM IST 💻 https://t.co/oYTlePud07 📱 Official BCCI App pic.twitter.com/Zcps1cUxEM — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)