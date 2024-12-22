The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. The first ODI between these two sides will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The IND-W vs WI-W match will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, December 22. Viacom 18 is the official rights holder for the IND-W vs WI-W ODI Series 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sports 18 Network TV channels. Fans can switch over to the JioCinema app and website for live-streaming viewing options of IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024. IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Vadodara.

IND-W vs WI-W ODI

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)