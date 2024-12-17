The India women's national cricket team will meet the West Indies women's national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, December 17. The second T20I between the Indian women and the West Indies women will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 is the official rights holder for the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sports 18 Network TV channels. Fans can switch over to the JioCinema app and website for live-streaming viewing options of IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Women Match in Navi Mumbai.

IND-W vs WI-W Live 2nd T20I 2024

