The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The third T20I between these two sides will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The thrilling contest will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, December 19. Viacom 18 is the official rights holder for the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sports 18 Network TV channels. Fans can switch over to the JioCinema app and website for live-streaming viewing options of IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024. IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024, Navi Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India Women vs West Indies Women at DY Patil Stadium.

