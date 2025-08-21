India A won the ODI series and Australia A won the T20I series. After two limited over series, the India A Women's Cricket Team will be in action against the Australia A Women's Cricket Team in the only unofficial Test of the tour on Thursday, August 21. The IND-A W vs AUS-A W Unofficial Test match is set to be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of the IND-A W vs AUS-A W one-off Test match because there is no official television broadcast partner for the series. However, fans have an online viewing option as they can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch IND-A W vs AUS-A W one-off Test live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 19. India Women’s Cricket Team To Have Preparatory Camp in Visakhapatnam Ahead of ICC ODI World Cup 2025.

India A Women's Cricket Team in Australia

One-day series in the bag! 👍 India A signing off from Australia with a 2-1 win in the one-dayers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/k5XxtMHXiP — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 18, 2025

