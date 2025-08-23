Action on Day 3 of the India A Women vs Australia A Women unofficial Test match, which started at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), is underway at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, on Saturday, August 23. The India A Women's Cricket Team had batted first in the match and were bowled out for 299 runs with Raghvi Bist scoring 93. VJ Joshitha scored a half-century (51) while Shafali Verma struck 35. In response, Australia A Women's Cricket Team amassed 305 in their first innings on Day 3, India were 8/0 at lunch. Unfortunately, viewers in India won't have access to IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. Fans, however, have an online viewing option in the form of FanCode, where they can watch IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women live streaming at the cost of a match pass. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of ODI WC.

IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women Live Score Updates

Australia A have won the toss and are bowling first as the four-day game against India A gets underway in Brisbane! #AusAvIndA First ball at 9.30am AEST, tune in live and free here: https://t.co/FhXmXLrmve — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 20, 2025

