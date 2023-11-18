The Legends League Cricket 2023 season will begin on Saturday, November 18. The first match of the tournament will be between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2023. The opening match between India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). On Which Channel LLC 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Legends League Cricket T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Live on Star Sports Network

An epic battle is taking place today 🔥 Book your tickets for the match if you haven't already. https://t.co/LwnQliHXTa Live action will be available on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. 📺#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/kUqSllUReA — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 18, 2023

