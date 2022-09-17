India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will kick off the Legends League Cricket 2022 campaign today, September 17 as they face against each other in the tournament opener. The T20 match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India. Fans can also tune into Disney+Hotstar to catch the online live streaming of the cricket match.

Check the Tweet about match streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)