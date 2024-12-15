Match 2 of the first-ever ACC Women's Under19 Asia Cup 2024 will witness arch-rivals India Women U19 take on Pakistan Women U19 on December 15. The IND-W U19 vs PAK-W U19 be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur and begin at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast rights for the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 are with Sony Sports and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to watch the IND-W U19 vs PAK-W U19 live telecast viewing option. SonyLIV will provide the live streaming viewing option of the India Women U19 vs Pakistan Women U19 Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium fee. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

India vs Pakistan Women's U19 Asia Cup Live

Here are the broadcast and streaming details of #ACCWomensU19AsiaCup as the action goes live across the world! #ACC pic.twitter.com/xAe5ERIfo9 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 13, 2024

