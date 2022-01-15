India U19 takes on South Africa U19 in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022. The IND vs SA U19 match takes place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match was supposed to start at 06:30 PM IST but rain in Guyana has delayed the toss. Once the match starts, fans can catch live TV telecast of IND vs SA U19 match on Star Sports 1/1HD and Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD. The live streaming online will be available on Disney+Hotstar. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Once a match-winner, always a match-winner - Ravindra Jadeja's been making it count since his ICC #U19CWC days! 😍 Which youngster are you most eager to watch in this edition of the tournament?#INDvSA | Today, 6:30 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/Select 2/Select 2HD & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/cszXk1fDdw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2022

