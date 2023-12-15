The Group B table leaders Bangladesh will be taking on India in the U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final 2023 on Friday, December 15. The IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 match will be played at ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai and it will start at 9:30 am local time which is 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, the IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 live telecast won't be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel for free. Kuldeep Yadav's Five-Wicket Haul, Suryakumar Yadav's Century Help India Level Series 1-1 With 106-Run Win Against South Africa in 3rd T20I.

IND U-19 vs BAN U-19 Live

