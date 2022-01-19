India would face South Africa in the first ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday, January 19, Wednesday. The game will begin at 02.00 pm IST. The match would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels and fans in India can use the Disney+Hotstar app for live streaming the fixture.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)