India would face South Africa in the second game of the three-match series starting on January 3 in Johannesburg. The match, which begins at 01:30 pm IST and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network with Disney+Hotstar providing live streaming of the game.

#TeamIndia are ready and raring to go and quench their #FirstKaThirst in the #FreedomSeries #SAvIND😍#BelieveInBlue and drop some 💙 💙 for them as they start off 2022! pic.twitter.com/RvEd412iHK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 3, 2022

