India will face West Indies in the 2nd T20I game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 18, 2022 (Friday) at 07:00 PM IST. Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast in English and regional languages while Disney+ Hotstar will stream the IND vs WI T20I match.

Round 1⃣: Hitman Round 2⃣: ❓ Will Rohit & Co. continue their winning momentum & pick up another win tonight? #INDvWI #BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9EMl2EH8PM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)