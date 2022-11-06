India will take on Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, on Sunday, November 06. The IND vs ZIM match would be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne and it would begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India already qualified for Semi-finals but this is a must-win match for the men in blue in order to stay at Table Top of Group 2. Star Sports would provide a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details:

Team India face their final hurdle to 🔝 Super 12 Group 2 and advance to the semi-finals of ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022. Bring out your lucky 👕and get ready to #BelieveInBlue.#INDvZIM #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/19VY1Jocj8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)