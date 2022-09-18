India and England Women face off in the 1st ODI match of the three-game series on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) at the County Cricket Ground in Hove. The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST. Sony Sports channels will telecast the clash for fans in India while SonyLIV will provide the live online streaming.

Will @ImHarmanpreet's team help 🇮🇳 bridge this gap a little closer today? Find out soon as #ENGvIND 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐈, starts today, from 𝟑:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌 onwards only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#TeamIndia #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/1QG7oaOusA — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)