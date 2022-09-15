After a sensational show in Derby, the Indian women's team would be aiming for a series win when they face the England women's team in the 3rd and final T20I of the series on Thursday, September 15. The match, which would be played at the County Ground in Bristol, is set to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app and website.

See Details:

👉 Series Still Alive 🙌 👉 Being Back At #Bristol 👊 👉 Importance of 🔝 Fielding 🛑 @SheTalksBall covers all bases ahead of the all-important 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 tonight 🤩 🔜 #ENGvIND 𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝟐𝟎𝐈, 𝟏𝟏 𝐏𝐌 onwards 🕚 📺 #SonySportsNetwork#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/nx8xxPDm4O — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 15, 2022

