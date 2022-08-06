India and Egland face off in the first semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2022. The T20 Cricket match will be played on August 06, 2022 (Saturday) and has a start time of 03:30 PM IST. Sony Sports channels and DD Sports will telecast the games on TV while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

