India women's cricket team would take on their New Zealand counterparts in the second ODI on Tuesday, February 15. The match begins at 3:30 AM IST and would not be available for live telecast. But the good news is that fans in India can live stream the match from Amazon's Prime Video app.

See Details:

set up your alarms for the 2nd ODI to witness the Women in Blue take on the @WHITE_FERNS in Queenstown at 3:30 AM tomorrow! 🏏 #NZvIND #CricketOnPrime catch the action live here: https://t.co/K3uw7UvLuq — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)