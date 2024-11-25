After a blockbuster Day 1, Day 2 of the ongoing IPL 2025 Mega Auction event in Jeddah will swing into full gear as all ten franchises will look to finish their squads. The IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 will be held at Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster for the event and will live telecast the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD and HD channels, respectively. The digital rights for IPL 2025 are with Viacom 18 and will provide live viewing options of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 on the JioCinema app and website for free live streaming. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Strategy At IPL 2025 Auction Day 1.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 Live

DAY 1 saw some MEGA buys that broke all records! 🤑✨#IPLAuctionOnJioStar DAY 2 👉 MON 25 NOV, 2:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioCinema! Which player’s bid & the team surprised you the most? ✍️👇 pic.twitter.com/Tu3YDgIfEa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 24, 2024

