IPL 2025 is set to get underway with a glittering opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22 ar 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). An array of stars from the entertainment world, the likes of which include Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghosal, Disha Patani and Karan Aujla among others will descend at the Eden Gardens as they set the stage on fire with their performances before the cricketing action takes centre-stage. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025 and will provide the IPL 2025 opening ceremony live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the IPL 2025 opening ceremony live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming for free but only for a few minutes before fans will need to have a subscription. Viral Video Claims Rajasthan Royals Home Ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Depleted Condition Few Days Ahead of IPL 2025 First Match at The Venue.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

Blitz, Bling and A Spectacular Show awaits! ⭐✨💫 Get ready for a star-studded MEGA #TATAIPL celebration tomorrow! 💃⭐ After all, Yeh #IPL, yahan sab possible hai!#IPLonJioStar Opening Ceremony 👉 SAT 22 MAR, 6 PM Which other superstars are you expecting to see, perform… pic.twitter.com/NNiAIQUmUt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)