Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the first T20 match of five-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast today, August 9. The match is slated to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). FanCode App will provide the online live streaming of the match in India.

Check the schedule:

🗓️ 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗗𝗮𝘆! Afghanistan will be taking on Ireland in the first T20I of the five-match series in Belfast. The match is set to commence at 7:00 PM AFT and will be broadcasted live from RTA Sport in Afghanistan. #AfghanAtalan | #IREvAFG2022 pic.twitter.com/Z6q54eL4m5 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 9, 2022

