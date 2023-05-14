Ireland will be taking on Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, May 14. The game will begin at 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at County Ground, Chelmsford. Unfortunately for the fans, the series has no broadcaster. Hence this match will not be telecasted live in India. Fans can still watch the live streaming of the IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website. The match will be also available on ICC.TV in selected regions. Naba Kamal Bhuyan, 95-Year-Old Sportsman, Recalls Early Days of Cricket in Assam.

Ireland vs Bangaldesh 3rd ODI 2023 Live on Fancode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)