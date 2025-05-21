Ireland and West Indies square off in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, May 21. The IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 is set to be played at The Village, Dublin, and start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no IRE vs WI 2025 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, an online viewing option is available for fans as they can watch IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need to buy a INR 79 pass. IRE vs WI 2025: Ireland's Curtis Campher, Craig Young Ruled Out of Three-Game Series Against West Indies Due to Injury.

IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming

Captains 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧! Ireland 🆚 West Indies — it all begins 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰! Brought to you by @tokenfi, title sponsor of this home series. Full details here: https://t.co/HFsMiiHTPG#BackingGreen #TokenFi @solar_failte ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/2AZzk8jMRs — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 20, 2025

