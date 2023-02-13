Ireland women's team will face a stern test against England in their first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The match is set to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Boland Park, Paarl. England defeated West Indies in their first match of Group B. Star Sports Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Sri Lanka Retain Spot in Group 1, India Second in Group 2 After Win Over Pakistan.

Ireland Women vs England Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

