Peshawar Zalmi has two wins in four games played so far in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season, while Islamabad United lost two back-to-back games following a win in the opening game. Peshawar side stands fourth, while the Islamabad team stands fifth in the points table this season. In their previous game, the Peshawar side defeated Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs, while Islamabad United lost to Quetta Gladiators by three wickets. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on February 26. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming on the FanCode app. Fan Wearing RCB Jersey Spotted Attending Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Match (See Pic).

PSL Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

