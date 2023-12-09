Sri Lanka would look to have a positive start to their U-19 Asia Cup 2023 campaign when they lock horns with Japan on December 9. The JPN U-19 vs SL U-19 match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval-1 in Dubai and it starts at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) which is 9:30 am local time. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the PN U-19 vs SL U-19 match live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's Official YouTube channel. Arshin Kulkarni's All-Round Display Helps India Bag Seven-Wicket Victory in Opening Clash of U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Against Afghanistan.

JPN U-19 vs SL U-19 Live

