U-19 Indian star Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued impressing as he scored a second consecutive half-century powering India U-19 into the final of the ACC men's Asia Cup 2024. Vaibhav scored 67 runs in 36 balls against Sri Lanka U-19 and in one over he hit three sixes and made the bowler concede 31 runs in that over. Vaibhav hit three sixes and two fours in the second over of India's innings bowled by Dulnith Sigera. He bowled also bowled a five wides which made the total run in the over conceded to go to 31. India U-19 Enters U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final, Defeats Sri Lanka U-19 By Seven Wickets to Qualify For Summit Clash.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Three Sixes, Scores 31 Runs in One Over

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making the Lankans tremble 💪 The 13-year-old scores 3️⃣1️⃣ runs in the 2️⃣nd over against 🇱🇰 in the #ACCMensU19AsiaCup Semi-Final 🔥 Watch #SLvIND, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/ppIdd1BXA8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 6, 2024

