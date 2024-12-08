The Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team successfully defended their crown by defeating the India Under-19 cricket team in the grand finale of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 in Dubai. Bangladesh U19 won the low-scoring encounter by 59 runs. After winning the consecutive titles, a video was posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where their Under-19 stars were dancing in the dressing room to the famous Dwayne Bravo's 'Champion' song. Bangladesh Win ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024; Beat India By 59 Runs to Lift Second Consecutive Title.

Bangladesh U19 Players Dances on 'Champion' Song

Bangladesh U19 players bring the dressing room alive after clinching the ACC Men’s Asia Cup trophy | #BCB #Cricket #ACC #ACCMensU19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/06Phg5gsya — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)