In a high-voltage clash, crowd support becomes an encouraging factor for any side, which Bangladesh Under-19 Captain Azizul Hakim Tamim took full advantage of during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final against India Under-19. With just one wicket to left to lift their successive U19 Asia Cup 2024 title, Tamim was seen encouraging the crowd, who from the stands were chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as Bangladesh stood on the cusp of a famous win. Bangladesh U19 Players Dance to Dwayne Bravo's Famous 'Champion' Song in Dressing Room After Beating India to Win ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Title (Watch Video).

Azizul Hakim Tamim Encourages Crowd To Chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ During Clash With INDU19

Bangladesh fans chanting NARAYE TAKBIR ALLAH HU AKBAR infront of indian cricket team & fans🥶☝️❤️#IndvsBNG #AsiaCupU19 pic.twitter.com/RyuKOTGo3q — ʙʜᴀᴛ ᴍᴇʜʀᴀᴊ (@Bhat_Mehraj_313) December 8, 2024

