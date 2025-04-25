Karachi Kings lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 on Friday, April 25. The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, starting at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network was the designated broadcast partner for PSL 2025 in India, while FanCode provided PSL 2025 live streaming. But fans won't have those platforms as viewing options in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Fans in India however, will still be able to watch PSL 2025 live streaming, on the Sports Central YouTube channel. PSL 2025: Indian Broadcast Crew for Tournament in Dilemma Over Their Stay in Pakistan As Tension Escalates.

