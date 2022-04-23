Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 35 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. KKR vs GT live tv telecast will be available on Star Sports. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online on its mobile app and website.

