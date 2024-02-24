Lahore Qalandars team is fifth on the points table in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Season while Karachi Kings are fourth on the PSL points table at the moment. Lahore Qalandars lost their previous match by five wickets keeping them with zero wins so far in the tournament. The Karachi Kings won their last match by seven wickets in the tournament, registering their first win in the 2024 season. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on February 24. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live streaming on the FanCode app. ‘Tera Yaar, Mera Yaar Qaidi Number 804’ Spectators Raise Slogans In Favour of Jailed Imran Khan During PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)