In a clash of two in-form franchises, Lucknow Super Kings will host Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and commence at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the LSG vs GT live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Kannada, and Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 12.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Live

💥#LSG’s carnage 🆚 #GT’s consistency⚡#IPLRivalryWeek gets even more interesting as #nicholaspooran leads the race for the Orange Cap, but #sais_1509 & #mitchmarsh235 are not too far behind! Who’s going to wear the cap at the end of the match? 🟠💬#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvGT |… pic.twitter.com/76vmBHS35c — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2025

