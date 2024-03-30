Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2024 Points Table, having lost their opening game against Rajasthan Royals. The KL Rahul-led side will hope for a better rub of the greens at their home venue. Punjab Kings have played two matches till now. They started their campaign with a win over Delhi Capitals but lost their second match of the tournament against RCB. The match is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the LSG vs PBKS match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the LSG vs PBKS Match is available on the JioCinema App. IPL 2024: It’s Just a Lot More Comfortable Batting at the Top, Says Rachin Ravindra on Opening Role for Chennai Super Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Clock is ticking for Match 1️⃣1️⃣ in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> ⌛️<br><br>KL Rahul & Co. 🆚 Shikhar Dhawan & Co.<br><br>⏰ 7:30 PM IST<br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/4n69KTSZN3">https://t.co/4n69KTSZN3</a><br>📱 Official IPL App<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvPBKS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvPBKS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LucknowIPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PunjabKingsIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/xcr4yx9Tjv">pic.twitter.com/xcr4yx9Tjv</a></p>— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1774051449506341164?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)