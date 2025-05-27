Lucknow Super Giants are hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league stage match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match is being held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The 70th match of the IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can find viewing options for the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. RCB Players Unveil Jersey With Fans' Signatures Ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

All set for the last league game of #TATAIPL 2025 💙❤️ Will #RCB make their way into the Q1 or #LSG end their season on a high? 🤔#LSGvRCB | @LucknowIPL | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/84fetmRdhX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2025

