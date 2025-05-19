Looking for survival in the play-off race, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Monday, May 19. The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. LSG IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

INDIAN HEROES IN ACTION LSG will play to keep their chances alive & SRH plays for pride#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvSRH | MON, 19th MAY, 6:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Br8ayz2ocK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2025

