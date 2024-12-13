Madhya Pradesh Cricket Team will clash against Delhi Cricket Team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Semi-Final. Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi SMAT 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, December 13 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and will start at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 are Viacom 18. Sports18 Khel TV channel will be telecasting SMAT 2024-25 cricket matches. Fortunately, for the live streaming viewing option for the Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi SMAT 2024-25 Semi-Final fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website. SMAT 2024–25: Mumbai, Baroda, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh Progress to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinals.

Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi SMAT 2024-25 Live

Here are the semi-finalists of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 🙌 An action-packed 13th December awaits us ⏰ #SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/N9jhZKMsXZ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 11, 2024

