In the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, Madhya Pradesh will clash against Mumbai on December 15. The Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai T20 match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and start at 04:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 are Viacom 18. Sports18 Khel TV channel will have live telecast viewing options of SMAT 2024-25 cricket matches. For the live streaming viewing option for the Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai SMAT 2024-25 Final fans can switch to the JioCinema app and website. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Praises Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for High Competition, Knowledge Sharing.

MP vs Mumbai SMAT 2024-25 Final Live

The stage is set for the summit clash of @IDFCFIRSTBank Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ⏳ Mumbai 🆚 Madhya Pradesh ⏰ 4:30 PM IST 🏟️ Bengaluru Follow the match LIVE on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI App pic.twitter.com/xuNQhjw4al — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)