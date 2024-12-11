Madhya Pradesh Cricket Team is all set to battle it out against the Saurashtra Cricket Team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 quarter-final. Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra SMAT 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, December 11 at Alur KSCA Cricket Ground 3 in Karnataka and will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to absence of any official broadcaster, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. Fortunately, for the live streaming viewing option for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 fans can tune into JioCinema app and website. Mohammed Shami Reacts After His All-Round Performance Helps Bengal Reach Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal With Victory Over Chandigarh, Says 'It's Always A Proud Moment' (See Post).

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25

We are all set for the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 🙌🙌



Which team are you rooting for 🤔#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/AE5gBtpnmx— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 10, 2024

