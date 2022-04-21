Mumbai Indians are ready to hit the pitch against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Monday, April 21. The 'El Clasico' match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy and is set to start at 7:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log into Disney+ Hotstar app to watch live streaming of this fixture.

See Details:

'𝑪𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔, 𝒏𝒖𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒇𝒂𝒏𝒔!' - the #MIvCSK rivalry that makes #TATAIPL #Epic ! 🔵 or 🟡 - Who are you supporting tonight?#YehAbNormalHai | Broadcast, 6:30 PM, Match: 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network/Star Gold/Star Gold HD/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/CdQHnOKk7z — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 21, 2022

