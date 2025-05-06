Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 6. The MI vs GT IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 and fans can watch the MI vs GT live telecast on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can watch the MI vs GT IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. MI vs GT IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Ab Asli Race Shuru in #IPLRace2Playoffs as Mumbai & Gujarat are going all out in the hunt for that Top 2 spot in just 10 hours🚨 Every ball counts, every moment matters! #IPLRace2Playoffs 👉#MIvGT | TUE 6th May, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2,… pic.twitter.com/0zoeoR50RM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 6, 2025

