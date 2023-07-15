The Major League Cricket 2023 got off to an electrifying start in Dallas, with Texas Super Kings beating Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening match. MI New York and San Francisco would be out seeking winning starts to their respective campaigns when they meet in the second match on MLC 2023 on July 15. The match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium and it will start at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app for free. Andre Russell Smashes Fifty off 29 Balls During Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC 2023 Match.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)