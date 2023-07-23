Coming out of an win against Los Angeles Knight Riders in their previous games, Washington Freedom and San Franscisco Unicorns will take on each other in the 11th match of Major League Cricket 2023 on July 22 (July 23 as per Indian Standard Time) at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The match will kick-start at 2:30 am IST in India. Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the T20 extravaganza, Indian fans can tune in to Sports18 Network to watch the live telecast of the upcoming match. Also, WAF vs SFU will be live-streamed in JioCinema App and website for free. Thus, fans can catch all the live coverage pertaining to the game without paying any subscription charge.

WFU vs SFU MLC 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

This should be a good one 🤗 @WSHFreedom take on the @SFOUnicorns today!!! Important reminder, the start times of all evening CSP matches have been updated to 5:00pm EDT 🗞️ ⬅️ ⌚ pic.twitter.com/hhwJG9ojJa — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 22, 2023

