Looking to coming back to winning ways, Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live with several commentary languages in Star Sports Network. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the MI vs RR match.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Rohit Sharma is all set to achieve another milestone as he leads his troops in #MIvRR tonight! 🏏👏 Watch him in action - LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema 👉 available on any sim card.#TATAIPL #IPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema | @mipaltan @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/r7qaxMlHHj — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 30, 2023

