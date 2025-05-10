The Netherlands national cricket team takes on the Scotland national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match number 64. The NED vs SCO ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen and has a start time of 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 10. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the NED vs SCO ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the Netherlands national cricket team vs Scotland national cricket team match live streaming viewing options, which will need a subscription. J Arunkumar Appointed Head Coach of Major League Cricket Team Golden State Grizzlies.

