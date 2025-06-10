The Nepal national cricket team will go up against the Netherlands national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match number 78. The NEP vs NED ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, and start from 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, June 10. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Nepal vs Netherlands ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for the Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match live streaming viewing options. However, one needs to buy a match worth 99 INR on FanCode. Scotland Beat Nepal by Two Runs in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Richie Berrington, Michael Leask and Michael Jones Shine as SCO Secure Nail-Biting Victory.

NEP vs NED ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live

📘 The Final Chapter of the Quest… 🇳🇵#Rhinos take on the Dutch today at 3:45 PM#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/ZbR9IeyM6A — CAN (@CricketNep) June 10, 2025

