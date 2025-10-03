Having lost the first encounter, New Zealand will be hoping to make a comeback in the three-match series against Australia, when both teams clash in the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 on October 3. The NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 will start at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Fans in India will find viewing options for the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 ODI series, and will provide live online viewing options for NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 on the SonyLIV app and website. FanCode, too, will have live streaming online viewing options on its app and website. New Zealand vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs AUS T20I?.

NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming

