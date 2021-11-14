New Zealand and Australia will face off against each other in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. The clash has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST on November 14, 2021 (Sunday) and will be telecasted on Star Sports channels with Disney+ Hotstar providing the telecast.

Get ready for the 🎇🎆 as #NewZealand 🤜💥🤛 #Australia in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 Final! Find out the reasons 👇 why you can't afford to miss this 🔥 clash.#NZvAUS | Broadcast starts: 6:30 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/dWlmTtn1nG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)